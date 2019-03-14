Betty Jo (Terry) Barton, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home in Rome, Georgia. Betty Jo was born December 30, 1956 in Adairsville, Georgia to Edna Mae (Brazier) and James Paul Terry.

Betty Jo is survived by her partner Johns Culpeper; sons Jesse Lee Barton and Douglas Joseph Barton; brothers Ellis Arnold Terry, his wife Ann and Joel Jackson Terry, his wife Debbie Morris; sister Faye An Castleberry, her husband Freddie; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Betty Jo was preceded in death by her parents, brother Henry Martin Terry, and sisters Mary Ann (Terry) Reeves and Ida Mae (Spivey) Crawford Cook.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Second Avenue United Methodist Church, 801 East Second Avenue, Rome, Georgia 30161.

