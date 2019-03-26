The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Somerset Club Apartments off of Highway 20 Spur.

According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, at about 6:16AM this morning (Tuesday), the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center began receiving multiple calls from the apartment complex of shots being fired and a vehicle crashing into an exit gate. Deputies and investigators responded to secure the area. One male was found with a gunshot wound and transported by emergency personnel to an area hospital for treatment. No update has been given on his condition at this time.



Sheriff Millsap states that the suspects fled the area prior to law enforcement arrival, but that numerous witnesses are being interviewed and evidence recovered to identify all persons involved. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.



Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of persons involved is urged to call the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Tipline at 770-387-5100.