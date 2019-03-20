Armuchee Middle School recently participated in the Georgia United Nations Assembly (GUNA) through the state YMCA. This program is the largest mock United Nations in the state and was attended by middle and high schools throughout Georgia. There were 36 schools in attendance with 450 students participating. Armuchee sent 10 students to the conference to represent the countries of Peru and the Ivory Coast. While at GUNA students debated resolutions in both the general assembly and committees, participated in a parade of nations, and worked to resolve a mock international incident involving hostages being taken by North Korea. Prior to their attendance, students met with Mrs. Broxterman weekly to research their nation and to create a triboard to inform participants about their country.

Although all of the students in attendance did a fantastic job two students stood out. They were selected to chair committees for ranking the submitted resolutions and were ultimately selected as the Outstanding Delegates for all of GUNA. Emalee Collins, a 7th grader, was the outstanding female delegate and Isaac Tucker, a 6th grader, was the outstanding male delegate for the middle school division.

Story contributed by Mary Beth Broxterman