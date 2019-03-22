Authorities say that another Georgia high school is caught up in a “sexting” scandal. This is the second time in less than a week that underage students are believed to have sent graphic images via text messages. Law enforcement takes these incidents seriously and there are consequences.

The most recent “sexting” scandal was reported at Roswell High School, following a similar incident at a Union County high school. In both cases, students were sharing graphic pictures on their cell phones and authorities are investigating to see if child pornography laws have been violated.

Sending, owning, or taking sexually graphic pictures of someone under 18 is illegal, even if there was consent.

Currently,sexting falls under the State of Georgia’s child pornography laws. In general, a teenager, who creates, distributes or possesses a sexually explicit image, could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony depending on the facts and circumstances.

Parents are encouraged to talk with their teens and explain the dangers and potential consequences of sexting. If a teenager creates, distributes or possesses a sexually explicit image, they could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony that could result in up to 20 years in prison and appearing on the state’s sex offender registry.

From AM 1180