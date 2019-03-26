Angel Mason, Senior Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) at Pomona-Pitzer, has been named the next director of athletics at Berry College following a national search, Berry president Stephen R. Briggs announced on Tuesday.

“Building on her experience as a player and coach, Angel has established a strong national reputation through administrative positions at top colleges across the country and in her leadership work with the NCAA,” Briggs said. “She is well-poised to help our program flourish.”

Mason’s appointment will take effect June 1. She will provide strategic leadership for the Vikings’ 21 intercollegiate athletic programs and oversee facilities, event management, compliance, professional development and all other areas of the department. Mason brings 14 years of experience as a coach, administrator and Division III advocate.

“Angel’s commitment to the student-athlete experience coupled with her experience, energy and professionalism make her an ideal fit for Berry. She will build on our strong foundation of athletic success,” Berry’s Chief of Staff Debbie Heida said.

Mason, a native of Evanston, Ill., comes to Berry from Pomona College where she serves as the Senior Associate Athletic Director and SWA for Pomona-Pitzer Athletics, assisting the Sagehen’s athletics director in all day-to-day operations for the Department of Physical Education and Athletics. She assists in the oversight of 21 varsity sports, compliance, internal operations, department budget and serves as the Deputy Title IX coordinator.

“I want to thank President Briggs, Debbie Heida and the search committee for entrusting me with the leadership of Berry athletics,” Mason said. “I am excited to join a team of professionals that are focused on serving students first. There is a bright future ahead for Vikings athletics and I am honored to have the opportunity to grow with the athletic and greater campus community.”

Mason is actively involved in several Division III national committees including serving as the chair of both the NCAA financial aid committee and the Division III technology committee. Mason is an active member of the Women Leaders in College Sports organization where she has served on the awards committee and currently serves as a member of the nominating committee. She is an active member of the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA) and serves as a mentor to many aspiring athletic administrators.

She previously served as the Associate Director of Athletics, SWA and Professor of Physical Education at Hamilton College where she served as a key member of the department’s senior leadership team. Mason was the sport administrator for 16 of the 29 varsity athletic teams, developed a student-athlete leadership academy and served as the administrator for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) among various other responsibilities. Prior to committing to athletic administration, Mason served as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Butler University, and was the head women’s basketball coach and assistant athletic director for operations at Vassar College.

Mason graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies and a minor in English from Butler, where she played basketball for the Division I Bulldogs. She earned her master’s degree in sports management from California University of Pennsylvania.