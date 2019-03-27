The Historic Preservation Division (HPD) of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is pleased to announce the City of Adairsville is Georgia’s 99th Certified Local Government (CLG), after the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior, confirmed the designation.

Adairsville passed a local historic preservation ordinance establishing a historic preservation commission in 2014. They have a five-person citizen board serving as its historic preservation commission (HPC). “Adairsville citizens, business owners, and others have worked for years to obtain this certification, and we appreciate the recognition,” said Richard Osborne, Adairsville Community Development Director.

Nestled in the Oothcalooga Valley, Adairsville was established as a small Cherokee village named after Chief Walter (John) S. Adair, a Scottish settler who married a Cherokee woman. After the removal of the Cherokees, the village became part of Georgia, and the residents kept the name Adairsville. The Western and Atlantic Railroad spurred development in area with a train depot being constructed in 1846. Businesses sprang up around the new railroad and the City of Adairsville was incorporated in 1854. The town was involved in the Civil War as a transportation hub and saw action during the “Great Locomotive Chase,” which occurred in 1862. The Public Square area, the heart of Adairsville’s downtown, saw its building boom in the years after the Civil War when the town became a center of the carpet, textile, and agriculture industries. In 1987, the Adairsville Historic District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The CLG program extends federal and state preservation programs to the local level, expanding the scope of local responsibilities and opportunities for preservation. Georgia has the highest number of CLG designated communities in the United States. Participation requires the community to create a preservation ordinance that establishes a design review commission as well as other state and federal requirements. Adairsville is now eligible for federal Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grants that are administered by the Historic Preservation Division, Department of Natural Resources. These HPF grants may be used for a variety of preservation activities including historic resource surveys, National Register of Historic Places nominations, educational activities, marketing purposes, publications, heritage tourism studies, and predevelopment plans. To learn more about the CLG program, visit HPD’s website at https://georgiashpo.org/clgs.