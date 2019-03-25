Late in 2018, the IRS announced the 2019 cost-of-living adjustments made to contribution limits and income thresholds for retirement plans. This year, cost-of-living index increases were high enough to trigger adjustments to nearly all retirement-related IRS contribution and income amounts for 2019 vs

The only key amounts that remain the same from 2018 are catch-up contribution amounts for those over age 50.



Traditional IRAs (individual retirement account)

The annual contribution cap for individual retirement accounts (IRA) is up $500 from 2018 at $6,000 per eligible individual.

Catch-up contributions for those 50 and over remain capped at an additional $1,000 ($7,000 total

contribution).

The deduction for taxpayers making contributions to a traditional IRA is phased out for singles and heads

of household who are covered by a workplace retirement plan and have modified adjusted gross

incomes (AGI) between $64,000 and $74,000 (up $1,000 from 2018).

For married couples filing jointly, in which the spouse who makes the IRA contribution is covered by a

workplace retirement plan, the income phase-out increases by $2,000 vs. 2018, to a range of $103,000

to $123,000.



For an IRA contributor who is not covered by a workplace retirement plan and is married to someone

who is covered, the deduction is phased out if the couple’s income is between $193,000 and $203,000,

up from $189,000 and $199,000.



For a married individual filing a separate return who is covered by a workplace retirement plan, the

phase-out range is not subject to an annual cost-of-living adjustment and remains $0 to $10,000.



Roth IRAs



For married couples filing jointly, the income phase-out range for taxpayers contributing to a Roth IRA is

at an AGI of $193,000 to $203,000, up from $189,000 to $199,000 in 2018.

For singles and heads of household, the Roth IRA income phase-out range is $122,000 to $137,000, up

from $120,000 to $135,000.

For a married individual filing a separate return, the Roth IRA phase-out range is not subject to an

annual cost-of-living adjustment and remains $0 to $10,000.

