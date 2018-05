Three young Romans, Brian Keith Pickard, 23, Trynity Raykae Green, 18, and David Dante Haywood, 18, were arrested after police said they held a 63 year-old man at gunpoint while robbing him.

Reports said that the men possessed a bb gun while they went to the man’s home on South Avery Road and stole $160 in cash and a pocket knife.

Reports added that the suspects also attacked the man, leaving him bleeding from the head.

All three are charged with robbery by gun, battery and theft by taking.