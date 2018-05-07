Cedartown Woman Dead Following Shootout with Police

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) confirmed Monday that Kimberley R. McCann, age 55, of Cedartown, was killed during a shootout with police on Highway 411 in Rome.

GBI officials said that McCann was driving through a school zone in Cave Springs at a high rate of speed. Once officers attempted to pull her over she fled at an even higher rate of speed.

During the chase Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies, Floyd County Police Officers, and Georgia State Patrol Troopers joined the persuit.

They added that McCann struck multiple vehicles before crashing and pulling out a gun and opening fire on police.

Four officers, Leonard Whaley (Floyd County Police Department), Officer Chris Shelley (Floyd County Police Department), Trooper Jamie Mitchell (Georgia State Patrol), and Deputy Devin Womack (Floyd County Sheriff’s Office), returned fire. None of the officers were injured.

McCann died as a result of her injuries.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete it will be turned over to the Floyd County Judicial Circuit for review.

Previous:

A woman is dead following a high speed chase after she was shot by a police officer on Highway 411 and Loop 1 in Rome near the Mapco service station.

Authorities confirmed that the incident began as a vehicle chase that originated in Cave Spring.

Reports stated the woman was driving a red four door truck and that several dogs were taken from the truck.

Reports added that the woman continued to drive on at least one bare rim after running over police stop-sticks.

Scanner traffic said that authorities are looking at security footage from the store.