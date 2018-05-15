Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold in Rome

Two winning tickets split a $150,000 jackpot prize from the May 13 Fantasy 5 drawing, winning $75,000 each. The tickets were purchased in Alpharetta and Rome.

Winning numbers from the May 13 drawing were: 10-12-17-24-40.

The tickets were sold at QuikTrip #782, located at 3190 Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta, and Kroger #667, located at 1476 Turner McCall Blvd. SW in Rome.

The Rome ticket was claimed Monday at the Georgia Lottery’s Dalton District Office. A winner has not come forward to claim the Alpharetta ticket yet.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase Fantasy 5 tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.5 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp., please visit:

www.galottery.com