West End Elementary Now STEM Certified

West End Elementary announced this week that the school has earned The Georgia Department of Education STEM certification!

“West End is dedicated to preparing students for 21st Century workplace careers by providing high quality educational opportunities in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields,” said Buffi Murphy, Principal for West End Elementary.

In Georgia, STEM education is defined as an integrated curriculum (as opposed to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics taught in isolation) that is driven by problem solving, discovery, exploratory project/problem-based learning, and student-centered development of ideas and solutions. The saturation of technology in most fields means that all students – not just those who plan to pursue a STEM profession – will require a solid foundation in STEM to be productive members of the workforce.

“At West End, we provide experiences for our students to have an unique and explicit curriculum,” Murphy explained. “The STEM culture supports one or more of the GaDOE STEM focus areas: advanced academics, agriculture, computer programming, energy, engineering, food science and nutrition, and information technology.”

Students receive rigorous and integrated instruction that supports STEM projects correlate to current math and science standards. Instruction is problem-based and interdisciplinary, including mathematics, technology and the science and engineering practices. West End students are able to clearly articulate an understanding of the math and science concepts being studied.