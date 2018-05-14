US Supreme Court, “States Can Allow Sports Betting”

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that states can now allow sports betting, thus allowing them to rep the tax benefits.

The court ruled 6-3 to strike down a federal law that required states to ban gambling on the outcome of sporting events.

Nevada is now long longer the only state to allow sports betting (they were grandfathered in when The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act was passed in 1992).

New Jersey and then-Gov. Chris Christie challenged the federal ban, arguing that it violated the Tenth Amendment, which the Supreme Court has said prohibits federal laws that compel states to carry out federal dictates. The gambling law, Christie said, commandeered the states by forcing them to prohibit sports wagering.

Christie said, “A great day for the rights of states and their people to make their own decisions. New Jersey citizens wanted sports gambling and the federal Gov’t had no right to tell them no. The Supreme Court agrees with us today. I am proud to have fought for the rights of the people of NJ.”

“Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each State is free to act on its own,” the court wrote its opinion. “Our job is to interpret the law Congress has enacted and decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution. PAPSA is not.”

The impact should be felt in many states. Nevada has been the only state allowed to offer a full menu of sports betting option, recording $4.8 billion on wagered bets 2017.