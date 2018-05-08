Two Arrested in Adairsville Quick Trip Shooting

Schubert is currently being housed in the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with aggravated assault. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Conner and Davis for aggravated assault.

Additional charges are pending.

Previous:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Adairsville Police Department are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 3:35 AM Monday in Adairsville at the Quick Trip on Highway 140, Adairsville, GA.

A white male identified as Jonathan Michael Meyer, age 30, of Clearwater, FL was shot and airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is male and was wearing a light-colored T- shirt, dark backpack, and a dark ballcap. After the shooting, the suspect entered the passenger side of a late 90’s model 4 door Toyota Sedan, possibly a Camry. A white female was also seen in a camouflage T-shirt. Her photo and a photo of the suspect just before the shooting are attached.

The white female is a witness and may be able to identify the suspect. The white female has a distinguishing mark or bruise on the inside portion of her left thigh above the knee.

The public’s assistance is being sought to identify these individuals. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Adairsville Police Department at 770-773-7711 extension 1003 or mobile – 678-245-2574 (Detective King) or the GBI at Tips@gbi.ga.gov