Two Arrested in Adairsville Quick Trip Shooting

Two people have been arrested in regards to a shooting at the Adairsville Quick Trip on Highway 140. Police identified the female driver of the getaway car, a Toyota Camry, as Destany Marie Schubert, 20 of LaFayette. The male suspect has been identified as Michael Sean Conner, 25 of Sparta, TN and a female passenger was identified as Kristy Lynn Davis, 36 of Summerville.
Conner was arrested in Marion County, TN after a vehicle pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
Davis is still at large.
Adairsville police are seeking help identifying people who may have witnessed a shooting early Monday morning at a Quik Trip in Adairsville.
When police arrived at the convenience store on Hwy. 140 around 3 a.m. they found Jonathan Michael Meyer, 30, of Clearwater, Florida, in his truck with a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition.
The suspect is male and was wearing a light-colored T- shirt, dark backpack and a dark ball cap. After the shooting, the suspect entered the passenger side of a late 1990s model 4 door Toyota sedan, possibly a Camry. Cameras captured photos of two white females — one in a camouflage shirt who may be a witness and another in a shirt reading “Trust No One” appears to be the getaway driver for the shooter.
The woman in the camouflage shirt may be able to identify the suspect and has a distinguishing mark or bruise on the inside portion of her left thigh above the knee.
Police are asking that anyone with information is please contact the Adairsville Police Department at 770-773-7711 extension 1003 or detective Anthony King at 678-245-2574 or the GBI at Tips@gbi.ga.gov.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Adairsville Police Department are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 3:35 AM Monday in Adairsville at the Quick Trip on Highway 140, Adairsville, GA.
A white male identified as Jonathan Michael Meyer, age 30, of Clearwater, FL was shot and airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition.
The suspect is male and was wearing a light-colored T- shirt, dark backpack, and a dark ballcap. After the shooting, the suspect entered the passenger side of a late 90’s model 4 door Toyota Sedan, possibly a Camry. A white female was also seen in a camouflage T-shirt. Her photo and a photo of the suspect just before the shooting are attached.
The white female is a witness and may be able to identify the suspect. The white female has a distinguishing mark or bruise on the inside portion of her left thigh above the knee.
The public’s assistance is being sought to identify these individuals. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Adairsville Police Department at 770-773-7711 extension 1003 or mobile – 678-245-2574 (Detective King) or the GBI at Tips@gbi.ga.gov