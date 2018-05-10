Trion Man Found with 100 Photographs of Child Porn

Jason Leon Thomas, 36 of Trion, was jailed this week after police said they found 100 images of child pornography on his cellphone’s backup.

Reports said that an investigation was launched last year after the sheriff’s office received a tip from the Missing and Exploited Children and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children tip line.

Authorities said that Thomas’s phone had saved and stored the child porn onto his backup.

Investigators have yet to release the ages of the child(ren) that was pictured, but did say that the images were taken to a child abuse pediatrician with the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where it was determined that the photographs were all of children under the age of 18.

Thomas is charged with 100 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.