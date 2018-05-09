Tourism Board Honors Battle for Her Commitment, Compassion

Scharla Battle, Community Outreach Manager at Cancer Navigators, has been named a Superstar of Service award winner by the City of Rome’s Tourism Board of Directors.

The Superstar of Service program pays tribute to front-line employees who go above and beyond normal expectations when dealing with residents and visitors to the community.

Kristi Kent, Communications Director for Tourism, and Nic Diaz, Marketing Assistant, sur-prised Battle with the award May 7.

“The bottom line is you are an absolute perfect example of service in our community,” Kent said.

She read a few of the comments made about Battle by those who nominated her.

“Scharla Battle is a great example of an employee working in the community to make a difference in the lives of people she comes in contact with daily,” one person wrote.

“Her kind smile and compassion she exhibits to all people are very refreshing,” wrote another.

Battle said the award represents “the hard work, the passion and the love I have for the Cancer Navigators organization and what it does for our patients. This means the world to me.”

Battle has been with Cancer Navigators since April 2008. She is a graduate of Pepperell High School, received her licensed practical nursing degree in December 2014 from Georgia Northwestern Technical College and is currently seeking her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Jacksonville State University.

Past winners of the award include Bryan Mullins, Greg Major, Mary Hardin Thornton, Jay Shell and Tim Reynolds.

Cancer Navigators provides resources and educational materials to cancer patients throughout Northwest Georgia. The community-based non-profit organization is funded by donations from citizens and businesses and by grants from private and public organ-izations.