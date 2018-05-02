Summerville Man Charged with Stealing Numerous Cars in Rome

Chad Dewayne Tidmore, 29 of Summerville, was jailed in Rome this week after police said he stole numerous vehicles.

Report said that Tidmore stole a 2005 Chrysler Sebring from Rick’s Food Mart on North Broad Street April 30th.

Police went on to say that on May 1 Tidmore took a 2015 Dodge Truck from Sherald Salmon Auto Store on a test drive and then failed to return it in a timely manner.

Authorities added that Tidmore left the store Sebring on the car lot after taking the truck.

Tidmore is charged with theft by taking and theft by deception.