Stolen Items from UGA Football Great Found in Chattooga County

Chicago Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith can sleep well knowing his game-worn fortune from his days at the University of Georgia has returned to its rightful resting place — at least some of the items.

Smith was robbed last week of an iPad containing Chicago’s playbook, multiple game-worn Bulldogs jerseys, a game-worn helmet and other items after he left his 2018 BMW unlocked in Athens.

Some of those items were recovered Tuesday night in Chattooga County, Georgia after the Athens-Clarke County Police Department successfully traced a fingerprint belonging to a Summerville teenager who is attending UGA and whose name has not been released.

Allegedly the teenager confessed that he took some of the items and brought them to his father’s house in Summerville. Det. Hutchins, Chief Detective Brian Ozment and Summerville Policeman Gary Pruitt went to the teenager’s home and spoke with the father Tuesday night. “He was shocked,” Det. Hutchins said when the father was informed of the theft. Cops were ushered into the house and immediately found the items sitting in the closet. Smith’s three jerseys, helmet, Georgia bag, a watch and a couple banners were located in Summerville. Athens Police were notified of the recovery and immediately sent someone to retrieve the items in Summerville. They arrived around 11:15 p.m. and took possession of the items.

“There is no telling how much this stuff is worth. Some of it, like his 2017 National Championship helmet is probably priceless,” Summerville Police Detective Ty Hutchins said, according to The Summerville News.

Police estimated one of Smith’s jerseys, the 2017 Rose Bowl edition, worth at least $40,000.

Smith’s aunt posted a Facebook note on Saturday, pleading with the public to help find her nephew’s belongings.

“There were a lot of items taken but none more dear to his heart than his UGA jerseys and helmet,” Shaquwanda Baker wrote.”Thanks for your support and for spreading this unpleasant news with hopes of finding the person who did this.”

Four pairs of Bose headphones, Bluetooth speakers, a Kyboe watch, a Michael Kors watch, Nike sneakers and the Chicago Bears iPad were not found, police say. Athens police officials will take warrants for the teen’s arrest, Det. Hutchins said.

The Bears selected Smith with the 8th overall pick in last week’s NFL Draft. He was the first SEC player taken.

His rookie deal is expected to be worth $18.7 million, but no dollar amount could’ve replaced his jerseys, including the one from Georgia’s win over Oklahoma. Smith left Georgia after his junior season, which was a difficult decision as the nation’s best linebacker for the SEC champions.

“I think he was real close,” Georgia Kirby Smart said in March. “He had several moments where he was real close to coming back, several moments where he was leaving. That’s no my decision. All we do is give the information that we get and we try to arm him with that education and that information.”

