Silver Creek Woman Charged with Robbery, Theft and Drug Possession

Vicki Leanne McGowan, 29 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after allegedly burglarizing a home on John Ingram Road and proceeding to threaten the resident with a baseball bat.

Reports said that McGowan told a woman that she was going to break the windows to the home with the bat and cut her with the glass.

Officer said that while placing her under arrest she was found with a syringe containing meth and Gabepetin

The victim added that McGowan stole a cellphone valued at $400 during the robbery.

McGowan is charged with terroristic threats and acts, possession of meth, robbery, possession of drug related objects, the sale, possession or distribution of dangerous drugs and theft by taking.