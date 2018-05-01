Rome Woman Charged with Attacking Man

Christan Heaven Mask, 22 of Rome, was arrested after coming to a location on Veil Parkway and proceeded to attack a 23 year-old man.
Reports said that Mask hit the man numerous times.
Mask is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct.
Christan Heaven Mask, 22 of Rome, was arrested after coming to a location on Veil Parkway and proceeded to attack a 23 year-old man.
Reports said that Mask hit the man numerous times.
Mask is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct.
2014 Powered By Micro Plus Inc.