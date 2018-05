Dana Marie O’Neal, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said she set a man’s jacket on fire and threw it at a man who was lying in their bed at a home on Wilkerson Road

The victim also told police that she hit him numerous times, resulting in visible scratches and bruising.

Police added that she also threatened to burn the home down.

O’Neal is charged with arson, terroristic threats and acts, and battery