Rome Woman Arrested After Burglarizing Home

Amanda Louise Kelly, 38 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said she burglarized a home on Cave Spring Road.
Reports said that Kelly took numerous belongings from the home back on May 10th.
Kelly is charged with first degree burglary.
