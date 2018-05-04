Rome to host 2020-2021 ACC Tennis Championships

Rome Tennis Center at Berry College and Rome Sports announce the return of the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships, April 15-19, 2020 and April 21-25, 2021.

“The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College (RTCBC) has continued to exceed our expectations,” stated Sammy Rich, City Manager of Rome. “The recent decision by the Rome City Commissioners to fund enclosed courts at RTCBC solidifies Rome’s commitment to position our community as the epicenter of tennis tournaments in the Southeast. Whether or not you are a tennis player, our tennis center continues to benefit the entire community by creating positive economic impact.”

“We are honored to bring back the ACC Tennis Championships to Rome! A tournament of this caliber is a catalyst to the local Rome economy and brings a level of tennis excellence to the Rome community,” said Tom Daglis, Executive Director, Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. “Hosting the ACC speaks volumes to the quality of the entire Rome tennis community.”

“We’re excited to come back to the Rome Tennis Center in 2020 and 2021! Our student-athletes had a terrific experience in 2017. Not only was the tennis center a perfect place to host our event, but the community really embraced us. Our teams are still raving over the hospitality they received at local restaurants and hotels in Rome. We were blown away by the work of the volunteers who helped run our championships,” Brandon Neff, Assistant Commissioner, ACC Championships.

The 2017 ACC Championships in Rome had record breaking attendance, and made ACC history by running 4 consecutive matches on 24 umpire-chaired courts. Semi-final and final championship matches were nationally telecast on ACC Network Extra.

“Credit is due to our city commissioners and administration for recognizing the importance of adding enclosed courts at the tennis center to continue our ability to remain competitive in attracting top notch tournaments such as the ACC,” said Ann Hortman, director, Rome Sports. “We were lucky to have only one day with brief rain during the championships.”

“A special thank you to our hospitality partners and over 68 community ambassadors that made the 2017 ACC Tennis Championships a success. Adding enclosed courts plus our renowned Southern Hospitality was certainly an influence on the ACC’s decision to return to Rome,” said Hortman. “With only 4 months to plan the event, it was a huge team effort on everyone’s part that resulted in over $553,093 in economic impact to our community.”

Opened July 29, 2016, the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College is the nation’s largest single-surface facility boasting 60 courts across 30 acres. This city owned facility was built on property donated by Berry College and is located less than one mile from the main campus.

About the ACC:

The Atlantic Coast Conference, now in its 65th year of competition and 15 members strong, has long enjoyed the reputation as one of the strongest and most competitive intercollegiate conferences in the nation. ACC members Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest continue to build upon the cornerstones on which the league was founded in 1953 with a consistent balance of academics, athletics and integrity. The ACC currently sponsors 27 NCAA sports – 14 for women and 13 for men – with member institutions located in 10 states. For more information, visit theACC.com and follow @theACC on Twitter and on Facebook (facebook.com/theACC).