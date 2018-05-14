Rome Teen with Troubled Past Arrested Again

Matthew Reed Boyd, 19 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said they stopped him for not wearing a seat belt and in the process finding marijuana.

Reports said that that when they initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Garden Lakes and Trentwood they detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During the search a female passenger admitted that she stuffed a bag of marijuana in her pants at the request of Boyd.

Multiple drug related objects, including rolling papers, small plastic baggies with suspected drug residue, and an open bottle of Bud Light were also found .

Boyd has been arrested numerous times over the past year on charges stemming from stalking to sexual battery.

Boyd is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, possession of alcohol by a minor, open container and a seat belt violation.