Rome Teen Charged with Distribution of Marijuana

Gregory Ladell Jackson, 17 of Rome, and Artemus Blaire Adams, 27 of Summerville, was jailed this week at a police checkpoint near Rome High School.

Police state that they detected a marijuana smell coming from the vehicle and as the result conducted a search.

They added that in the process they allegedly located marijuana packaged for sale, a set of digital scales and plastic baggies in Jackson’s backpack.

Jackson is charged with possession of marijuana and manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Adams is charged with driving on a suspended license