Two Rome brothers, Jerrick Lanier Ferguson, 25, and Janier La’Shard Ferguson, 24, were arrested after police said they got into a fight with each other at their Branham Avenue home.

Reports said that Janier hit Jerrick in the face with a closed fist, causing him to bleed from his lip.

Jerrick is accused of hitting Janier in the head with a closed fist, causing him to have a knot on the back of his head.

Both are charged with battery.