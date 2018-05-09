Rome Man Burglarizes Home without Pants

Aaron Randall-William Martin, 26 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he entered a home on Mark Street by busting out a window and unlocking it while not wearing pants.

Reports said that once inside Martin told the 80 year-old female resident that he needed to get inside and get some pants since he misplaced his.

The victim told police that Martin told her that if she didn’t let him in he was going to come in regardless.

The incident occurred on May 6th.

Martin is charged with first degree burglary.