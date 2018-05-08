Rome Man Killed in Gordon County Wreck

A Rome man, 44 year-old Joseph Shane Hutchens, died Monday as the result of injuries sustained a wreck on Highway 53 Spur.
According to the reports the wreck, which happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday, occurred when Hutchens’ 2003 Dodge Dakota crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2017 GMC Penske box truck head-on. That truck was being driven by Ronald James Pittman, 67, of Adairsville.
According to reports both vehicles came to an uncontrolled stop in the right westbound lane of Hwy. 53 Spur.
Pittman had to be extricated from his vehicle. Hutchens was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Pittman was taken to Floyd Medical Center then to Erlanger Medical in Chattanooga with “suspected serious injury.”