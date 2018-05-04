Rome Man Found Trafficking Heroin, Cocaine and Marijuana

Demonte C.R. Dawson, 23 of Rome, was arrested after authorities said they found him to be in possession of over 4 grams of heroin and a large quantity of cocaine and marijuana that was packed for resale on a housing authority property on East 13th Street.

Police added that they also found him to be in possession of Promethazine and Valium.

Dawson is charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of synthetic marijuana, trafficking heroin, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule III controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule V controlled substance, two counts purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, drugs not in original container and possession of a weapon with intent to distribute.