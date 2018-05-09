Rome Man Charged with Robbing Martha’s Skillet

Steven Lanier Dooley, 53 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said he stole the tip jar at Martha’s Skillet on Alabama Highway.

Reports said that Dooley stole the top jar and money after purchasing his lunch from the restaurant.

Police stated that after spotting Dooley walking down the road he fled on foot, but was later captured near an apartment complex. They added that Dooley admitted to drinking before he robbed the store.

Dooley is charged with robbery , obstruction of police and parole violation.