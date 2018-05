Cameron Wesley Ely, 26 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he trespassed on property belonging to a 69 year-old on Bells Ferry Road and proceeded to rip pages out of a his bible and break another man’s Guitar Hero guitar.

Reports added that Ely and placed holes in a wall and rip down shower curtains.

The 22 year-old victim stated that Ely also caused him bodily harm in the process.

Ely is charged with battery, criminal trespass and probation violation.