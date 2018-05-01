Rome Man Charged with Battery, found DUI

Johnny Wayne Spradlin, 52 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said he was driving under the influence of alcohol and a nearly empty bottle of Jim Beam was found sitting next to him.

Reports stated that while placing Spradlin under arrest he forcefully pushed an officer.

Spradlin also wanted for a physical altercation with a woman that occurred on April 23rd. Reports stated that he grabbed the woman by the hair and placed her in a vehicle. The victim suffered injuries to her right arm.

Spradlin is charged with battery, obstruction of police, open container and DUI.