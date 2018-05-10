Rome Man Charged with Seriously Beating Woman for 2nd Time in 2 Weeks

Authorities added that Peschel intended to kill her Wednesday at his residence, 318 North Elm Street.

The woman was left with serious head and eye injuries as well as cuts to her left arm.

Peschel is charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Michael Elias Peschel, 28 of Rome, was arrested after police said he slammed a woman against the wall and proceeded to hold her down by her arms and wrist.

Reports added that the woman suffered a sprung wrist in the process.

Authorities went on to say that Peschel broke the woman’s cellphone in an effort to prevent her from dialing 911 or help.

The altercation occurred at a home on North Elm Street.

Peschel is charged with battery, criminal trespass and obstructing a person making a 911 call.