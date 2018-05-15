Rome Man Arrested After Choking Woman at Hotel

Myron Dewayne Reid, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he physically attacked a woman and destroyed property at the Sunrise Inn and Suites on Martha Berry Blvd.

Reports stated that Reid broke a window at the hotel while engaged in a dispute with the mother of his child.

Reports said that Reid then got into the woman’s vehicle and refused to get out before placing his hands around her neck in an attempt to strangle her.

The incident occurred on April 26th.

Reid is charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and two counts probation violation.