Rome Couple Takes Child to Buy Drugs

Justin Anthony Stanley, 30, and Candice Lynn Stanley, 25 both of Rome, was jailed this week after police said they took a young child with them to buy drugs. Police added that the couple also got high and nearly crashed their vehicle on the way to their Old Summerville Road home.

Reports stated that Candace Stanley crushed and snorted Xanax pills though a straw and came close to passing out while taking care of the child.

Authorities said that the child described in detail the events that took place.

Police went on to say that Justin Stanley also spanked his 9 year-old step-daughter for being loud as she played with a sibling. Reports added that Stanley also grabbed the child by the neck and shoulder, resulting in scratches and bruising. When the child continued to cry from the attack Stanley allegedly proceeded to hit the floor by the child’s head.

Both are charged with possession of drug related objects, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, and cruelty to children.

Stanley is additional charged with battery.