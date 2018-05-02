Rome Couple Faces Numerous Gun and Drug Charges

Christopher Denzel Carter, 25, Kenya Desha Summerlin, 22, both of Rome, were arrested after a traffic stop turned up a loaded .40 caliber handgun and marijuana packaged for resale.

Police stated that they pulled the vehicle over for driving with no tag. Police added that they discovered that his license had been revoked in 2017 for not paying his child support.

Authorities went on to say that while placing Carter under arrest, a search led to them finding the gun and drugs that was packaged in numerous clear plastic baggies.

Carter is charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts purchase, possession, manufacture distribution or sale of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and unregistered vehicle.

Summerlin is charged with two counts purchase, possession, manufacture distribution or sale of marijuana and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.