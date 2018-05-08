Rome City Schools Make Major Changes

Rome City School Board has voted on the following positions to be filled for the 2018-2019 school year.

Leslie Dixon will fill the position of Director of School Improvement for the system. Dixon has served as the Principal of West Central Elementary since 2011 and she has worked in the RCS system since 2005. The primary responsibilities of the School Improvement Director are: to provide leadership in the development, implementation, and evaluation of school improvement; plan, develop, organize and implement policies and procedures according to federal guidelines and budgets; and evaluate existing personnel and programs pertinent to school and district progress.

Buffi Murphy, who currently serves as West End Elementary Principal, will take a position in Central Office as the new Professional Learning Specialist. Murphy is an administrator with over 23 years of experience in Early Childhood Education and has been Principal at West End since 2006.The Professional Learning Specialist will be responsible for professional development of RCS faculty and staff at the district level.

Now serving as the Assistant Principal for Anna K. Davie Elementary, Kriszti Kilpatrick will work in Central Office as the Special Education Director. Kilpatrick began her work in RCS at Main Elementary as a Special Education Teacher in 2007 until she was promoted to Assistant Principal for East Central and Southeast Elementary in 2014-2015. In 2015, Kilpatrick became Assistant Principal at Annie K. Davie and has been active in community partnerships and programs developed for the students at the school. Her work in Special Education early in her career will be her focus going forward in Central Office.

Laura Walley, the current Assistant Principal for Elm Street Elementary will take the reins as Principal for the 2019 school year. From 2007 to 2014, Walley served the children of Elm Street in the classroom as a teacher until she was promoted to Assistant Principal in 2014.

Daphne Johnson was named the new Principal of West Central Elementary. Johnson has also served as Assistant Principal at West Central and Southeast Elementary since 2014. Before splitting time as the Assistant Principal for these two schools, Johnson served as a teacher and literacy coach when she joined the RCS system in 2005.

Dr. Dennis B. Drummond Sr., Ph.D. has been approved for the position of Principal of West End Elementary School. He has also served as a teacher for elementary schools outside of the RCS system, including Midway Elementary and Creekside Elementary in Baldwin County.

Dr. Drummond has been an educator since 2005 and he has been an administrator in RCS since 2013. Working with East Central Elementary and West End, Dr. Drummond brings the perspective of an educator and administrator to the table at West End where he is already familiar with their programs.

Taking the position of Principal of North Heights Elementary will be Wesley Styles. Styles has served as an administrator for Polk County Schools and has also served as the Physics teacher for Darlington Upper School. He also worked in the Rome City Schools system in 2002 where he served as a science teacher and wrestling coach through 2011.

“I am thrilled about these promotions,” said Superintendent Louis Byars. “These individuals are great representatives of Rome City Schools and we are pleased to have such wonderful educators in our system.”