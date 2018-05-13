Rome City School Student Dies at Little River Canyon

At approximately 1:36 Saturday afternoon DeKalb County 911 received a call of a possible drowning in the vicinity of Martha’s Falls at Little River Canyon National Park. First responders from Dekalb Ambulance Service, Dekalb County Rescue Squad, US National Park Rangers, Fisher Rescue Team, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Water Patrol Division and Aviation division began searching for the subject who apparently went under the water but never resurfaced.

At approximately 2:15 the body of a 14 year old Hispanic male was recovered downstream from where the incident occurred at. His body was recovered using a Short Haul Recovery operation with the ALEA Aviation Unit. He was pronounced dead by Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton on scene.

The deceased is a student at Rome City School System in Rome, GA and his name will be released pending notification of all the next of kin

