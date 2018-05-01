RACA to Sponsor Graphic Arts Intensive for Rising High School Seniors

The Rome Area Council for the Arts, in partnership with V3 Magazine, will sponsor a three- week workshop series for rising high school seniors that will focus on growing the student’s skill and passion for the art of graphic design. RACA is requesting each high school guidance counselor in the Rome and Floyd County area submit the name of one student they feel meets the specified qualifications for the program. Students must be a rising senior who has shown some previous skill or ability with graphic design and has a genuine desire to learn more about the theory, proper application, software navigation and career opportunities in the field. Students will be required to attend all three sessions of the series, which will take place on consecutive Saturdays beginning August 11th, 2018 at Darlington School. Each session will last 6 hours, and lunch is provided. Nomination forms can be found on RACA’s website: romearts.org. At this time, nominations are limited to one student per high school. All tuition fees will be covered by RACA.

“This is an exciting opportunity for RACA and the students in this program. This idea is new to us, but we felt strongly that it meets our mission of impacting our community through the arts. This intensive will give students the one on one instruction they need to possibly turn their skills in graphic design into a career “said Mandy Maloney, RACA’s Executive Director. “We are honored to partner with the team at V3 Magazine and Darlington School to offer such an amazing opportunity.”

This project will also provide a competitive opportunity for the participants, with top prize being the cover of the November 2018 issue of V3.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mandy Maloney at 706-250-1ART or email at mandy@romearts.org