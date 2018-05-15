Prizes up for Grabs in Float-A-Thon at Rome’s Big Float

On June 2 the Coosa River Basin Initiative will celebrate Rome’s Big Float by giving away more than $1000 in prizes to participants in the event’s Float-A-Thon competition.

“The Float-A-Thon works just like a walk-a-thon,” said Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman. “Participants solicit donations for CRBI’s work to protect our rivers from friends, family and business associates. The Float-A-Thoners that raise the most money win our prizes.”

The organization is giving away an Old Town Sarnac canoe donated by Cedar Creek Park and Outdoor Center valued at $700, a Schwinn bicycle donated by Coca-Cola valued at $250 as well as other prizes donated by sponsors. The top fundraisers choose their prize.

Supporters interested in competing in the Float-A-Thon can set up an online fundraising page at https://pages.donately.com/coosa/campaign/rome-s-big-float-a-thon-2018. Fundraisers do not have to participate in Rome’s Big Float, a six-mile tube float down the Etowah.

At Rome’s Big Float, CRBI is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the longest-ever chain of “water inflatables.” The six-mile river float will end at Bridgepoint Plaza where a picnic and party is planned on the lawn outside Moe’s Original Bar B Que from 2-6 p.m.. Music and games will be provided along with food and refreshments from Moe’s, Kona Ice and Swift & Finch.

River Dog Outpost overlooking the Etowah will also host an after party with live music and will serve up the complimentary SweetWater for adult participants.

On the water, tubers and boaters will be serenaded by the sounds of local bluegrass and country music artists, The Barbaric Yawps, who will perform from a floating stage throughout the six-mile journey.

Registration for Rome’s Big Float is $25 per person. Children 12 and under float for free. Groups of 25 or more receive a discount of $20 per person. Registration information is available at www.coosa.org/events/romes-big-float/.

Sponsors of the event include State Mutual Insurance, Williams Energy, Mohawk Industries, International Paper, Profile Custom Extrusion, Scott Logistics, Redmond Regional Medical Center, HON, Harbin Clinic, KB Aerial Imaging, Sweetwater Brewing Company, Coca Cola, Q102, RadioM, River Dog Outpost, Cedar Creek RV and Outdoor Center, River Ratz, Euharlee Creek Outfitters, Appalachian Outfitters, Cool River Tubing, Cartecay River Experience, Blue Sky Outfitter, Venue Dog , YMCA of Rome & Floyd Co. and Lieberman Family Chiropractic

CRBI is a 501c3 non profit organization and member of the international Waterkeeper Alliance. Its mission is to inform and empower citizens to protect, preserve and restore one of North America’s most biologically unique river basins.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT JESSE DEMONBREUN-CHAPMAN AT 706-232-2724 OR JESSE@COOSA.ORG