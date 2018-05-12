Polk Names Nurse of Year, CNA of Year

Dwayne Roberts has been named the 2018 Nurse of the Year at Polk Medical Center. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon during a ceremony marking Nurses Week.

“He is always willing to educate you when it is needed. He stays on top of every-thing, making sure his patients are content,” according to comments on his nomination form.

Brijida “Vicky” Guzman was named Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year.

“Vicky is always willing to help the nursing staff with anything they need in order to provide the best patient care possible,” said Tifani Kinard, Assistant Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer at Polk Medical Center, as she read from the nomination form.

Kinard thanked the staff for their dedication and hard work before announcing the winners.