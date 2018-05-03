Northwest Georgia Shows Fantastic Job Numbers in Recent Report

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said the Northwest region posted a record-setting March as most critical job measures trended in the right direction.

Butler noted employed residents increased in March. At the same time, the unemployment rate fell.

“It’s good to see such a strong report in March,” Butler said. “So many of our local communities are trending in the right direction in terms of job creation and hiring. And, we are even seeing records in many places.”

In March, the number of employed residents in the Northwest region area climbed to 407,249 – a record. That total ranked second among the 12 regional commissions in Georgia.

Northwest Georgia added 1,681 employed residents for the month and 12,593 over the past year. Only four regions added more than 1,000 employed residents for the month.

The Northwest labor force ended March at 424,643. That number is down 39 over the month and up 9,748 over the past 12 months. The regional workforce is the state’s second largest.

At the same time, the jobless rate fell to 4.1 percent, a drop of .4 percent over the past 30 days. A year ago, the jobless rate was 4.9 percent. There are 12 regional commissions in Georgia. The rates in the 12 areas vary from a low of 3.5 percent in the Georgia Mountains to 5.2 percent in the River Valley region.

In the Northwest region, initial claims for unemployment were up about 15 percent for the month and down about 11 percent for the year.

The Northwest Georgia region includes Bartow, Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 2,889 new active job postings in metro Northwest region for March.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.