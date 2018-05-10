New Salvation Army Store Coming Soon in Rome

The Salvation Army of the Greater Rome area plans to open a new Family Store and Donation Center early this summer. The new Family Store and Donation Center will be located at 2511 Redmond Circle in the Gala Plaza, adjacent to the Sam’s Club and Walmart shopping center.

“Locating a Family Store and Donation Center at Gala Plaza location provides us with more than 9,500 square feet of retail space, which nearly triples our current retail space,” said Captain Jason Smith, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army of the Greater Rome area. “As we expand, we will also hire six additional staff members to help run the new Family Store and Donation Center.” The current downtown location at 308 E 2nd Avenue will continue to serve as an additional donation center and the retail space will be repurposed as a resource for continuing and expanded Salvation Army programs and services.

The Salvation Army Family Store turns reusable goods into much needed funding for vital Salvation Army programs and services that benefit the greater Rome community. Proceeds generated by the Family Store sales are used to give tangible assistance and offer hope to neighbors in need. The store also supports a voucher program, which provides clothing items free of charge, to homeless individuals and families in need each week.

The Salvation Army Family Store provides great deals at a fraction of retail cost on new and gently used furniture, housewares, clothing, books, jewelry and more. When shoppers donate or purchase items at The Salvation Army Family Store, they help The Salvation Army “Do the Most Good” and support community programs, including an emergency shelter for men and women, community meal service and a food pantry.