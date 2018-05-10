Josh Mitchell has been named as the new head baseball coach at Model High School.

Coach Mitchell is a 2009 graduate of Model High School, where he played four years of varsity baseball. After Model, he continued his baseball career at Shorter University.

After three years at Shorter, he transferred to Berry College to finish his Bachelors Degree in Middle Grade Education. Coach Mitchell has been with the Chattooga County School system for the past four years. While at Chattooga, he has been the Head Baseball Coach for three seasons, reaching the postseason two of those three years. He also spent one season as an assistant baseball coach at the high school and four seasons as the head middle school softball coach. He and his wife, who is also a Model graduate, currently reside in Adairsville, GA.