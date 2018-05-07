Mrs. Sue Elaine Clark, age 69, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Clark was born in Rome, GA on July 14, 1948, daughter of the late Walter Marshall Vinson and the late Ruby Watson Vinson. She was a retired employee of the Rome City School System, after serving for many years as custodian at Elm Street Elementary School. She was a member of East Rome Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lee “K. C.” Clark in 2005.

Survivors include 2 sons, Tilmon Lee “Timmy” Clark, and his wife, Holly, Rome, and Chris Walter Clark, and his wife, Venessa “Nicki”, Rome; a sister, Mrs. Edith Slaughter Deese, Cedartown; 5 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Travis Martin will officiate. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, the family may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, at 1:30pm on Tuesday and include: David Chittom, Phillip Terry, Jason Pledger, Mason Brown, Paul and Cole Clark.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.