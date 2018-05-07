Mrs. Sara Ruth Rampley Beam, age 71, of Cedartown, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Beam was born in Rome, GA on March 26, 1947, daughter of the late Calvin Curtis “Curt” Rampley and the late Audrey Deaton Rampley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raven Watson Beam, by a son, Jimmy Ray Beam, and by 2 brothers, Harlan and James Darrell Rampley. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for several years with CanAm in Cedartown. She was a member of Doyle Road Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Sara Nicole Steele (Michael), Rome, and Paula Ann Ellis; 2 grandchildren, Krystalen Kennemur (Jay), Canton, and James Ray Ellis (Amanda), Cartersville; 2 sisters, Judy Chambers, Lindale, and Dorothy Pope, Cedartown; 5 brothers, Curtis Eugene Rampley, Calvin Rampley, Danny Rampley, and Jackie Rampley, all of Cedartown, and Ronnie Rampley, Silver Creek; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 7, 2018, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Kenneth Boatner and Bro. Jay Kennemur officiating. Interment will follow in New Bethel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until the service hours.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1:30pm and include: Michael Steele, James Ellis, Jay Kennemur, Joe Beam, Doug Rampley, and Greg Sloan.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.