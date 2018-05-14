Mrs. Sara-Lou Shetter, age 79, of Lindale, passed away on Monday, May 14, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Shetter was born in Soddy Daisey, TN, on December 28, 1938, daughter of the late William Daughtrey and the late Belle Correll Daughtrey. She had resided in the Rome area since 1958 and was an active member of the Lakeview Baptist Church. She was a former Girl Scout Leader. Prior to her retirement, she was the Advertising Manager with the Kmart Company. Mrs. Shetter loved sewing and being with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Carl David Shetter; by 2 brothers, Nick & Jimmy Daughtrey; and by a sister, Carolyn Tuck.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Darlene Greuschow and her husband, Gary, Eden, NY, and Vicki Costello and her husband, Peter, Los Banos, CA; a son, Sammy Shetter and his friend, Joyce Earwood, Lindale; a brother, Tommy Daughtrey and his wife, Patty, Knoxville, TN; 4 grandchildren, Amber Costello, Stacy Vorster and her husband, Dan, Micah Costello, and Eric Greuschow; a great-grandchild, Savannah Vorster; several nieces, nephews; special friends, Sandie & Windell McLendon and Vicki & Gary Hazelwood.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Friday, May 18, 2018, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Jason Willis and the Rev. Steve Glosson will officiate. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday, from 5-7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

All pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Friday at 1:30pm and include: Active: Micah Costello, Eric Greuschow, Paul Shetter, Jr., Dale Shetter, Gary Duke, and Jake Griffith. Honorary pallbearers will be Deacons of Lakeview Baptist Church along with Gary Hazelwood and Windell McClendon.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Lakeview Baptist Church Mission Fund.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.