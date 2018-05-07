MRS. NEOMA L. HAMPTON, age 86, of Menlo, Georgia passed away Saturday, May 5, 2018, evening in the local nursing home. Mrs. Hampton was born in Dekalb County, Alabama, on November 15, 1931, to the late Harvey J. and Fannie Kennedy Moses. She was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church and a retired seamstress. Mrs. Hampton was preceded in death by her husband, the late Eugene Hampton, daughter, the late Judy Hampton, brothers, the late William Moses and Ollie Moses, grandson, the late James Tallent, Jr., and step grandson, the late Trey Walters.

Surviving are daughters, Marsha (Steve) Tallent and Sandra Hampton Walters; son, Glen, (Angie) Hampton; brothers, Charles Moses and Roy Moses; grandchildren, Amber Tallent, Kristi Hampton, Madison Hampton; step grandchildren, Jessica Walters- Morgan, Gordon Ray Walters; great granddaughter, Bella; step great grandchildren, Morgan Ponder and Raelynn Morgan; several Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 8th, at 2:00 P.M. from the J. D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Green and Rev. Mike Odom officiating, interment in Mount Olive Cemetery. Active Pallbearers Donald Morgan, Steve Moses, William Bryson, Doug Moses, Steve Hill, and Daryal Moses. The Family will receive friends Monday, from 6 until 8 P.M. at the Funeral Home.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Neoma L. Hampton.