Mrs. Frances Holler Formby of Rome

Mrs. Frances Holler Formby, preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Aaron Formby, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018. She is survived by her three children, Sam Formby(Angela), Beth Formby, and Fran Buice (Richard). She is also survived by her sister Dot Storey, and grandchildren, SamuelFormby (Tiffany), Kristi Brigman (Matt), Elizabeth McGehee (Clark), David Formby, Clara Formby, and Benjamin Formby. Frances Formby was born in Rome, GA on September 2, 1922. She graduated from Rome High School in 1939 and later married Jim, an Army Air Force pilot in 1945 following WWII.Jim and Frances were married for 65 years and were active members at Trinity United Methodist Church. Together they worked at National City Bank and got to know many people in the town they called home. Mother of three and grandmother of six, Frances loved spending time with her family most and was always ready for a gathering and visit. She found much joy in cooking and hosted countless meals around her table. She treasured her many “famous Formby family food photos”. Frances was an avid bridge player, jigsaw puzzler and loved any type of word puzzle she could get her hands on (excelling at any Jumblepuzzle). A celebration of Frances’s life will be held on Monday, May 7, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, Building A. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in building B. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity United Methodist Church (606 Turner McCall Blvd SW, Rome, GA 30165) or your favorite charity.

