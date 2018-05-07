Mrs. Carol Ann Christiansen, age 73, of Rome, passed away Saturday evening, May 5, 2018, in a local health care facility.

Mrs. Christiansen was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 6, 1945, daughter of the late Mickey Driscoll and the late Mamie Ruth Cox Watters. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gary Anthony Christiansen in 2004, and by a sister, Barbara Kilgore. Mrs. Christiansen was a homemaker and was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Rose Shippey, Armuchee, and Mitzi Hoffman (Max), Carsonville, Michigan; a sister, Sandy Watters, Rome; 4 brothers, John Watters (Reba Dianne), Shannon, David Watters (Mary), Carrollton, Gary Watters, Rome, and Doug Watters (Ruth), Calhoun; 4 grandchildren, Stacey Shippey, Richmond, VA, Anthony Shippey, Rome, Laurie Hoffman (Nathan), Port Huron, Michigan, and John Hoffman (Mai), Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 5 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Greg Cater officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday from 12 noon until the service hour.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday at 1:30pm and include: Anthony Shippey, Chris Watters, Markevus Beard, Cody King, Allen Watters, and John Hoffman.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.