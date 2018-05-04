Mrs. Anita Jo Jones, age 57 of Aragon, passed away on Thursday, May 3, 2018 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Jones was born in Floyd County, GA on December 23, 1960, daughter of the late Jerry Lee Newberry and the late Gloria Faye Ingram Newberry. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Lee Smith, Sr.; 2 sons, Craig Dewayne Jones (Valerie Michelle), Lindale, and Terry Lee Smith, Jr., Aragon; 2 daughters, Amanda Faye Smith and Veronica Dawn Smith, both of Aragon; 2 brothers, Kenny Lee Newberry (Christine), Silver Creek, and Jerry Dale Newberry, Aragon; 9 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Kenneth Crowe and the Rev. Robert Eaves will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hope Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 11 am until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of the son, Craig DeWayne Jones, in Lindale.

Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, at 12:30 pm on Saturday and include: Skylar, Dalton, and Cameron Jones, Allen, Jeremy, and Joseph Newberry, Michael Hull and Keith Hulsey.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.